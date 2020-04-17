President Trump approves Mississippi’s Disaster Declaration

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

JACKSON – Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced his expedited request for a Federal Disaster Declaration in response to the severe Easter Sunday storms has been approved.

In a call with President Trump yesterday, Governor Reeves urged quick action for the people and their communities ravaged by the severe storms. Within hours of that call, President Trump had signed his approval to release federal resources to bolster state recovery efforts.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am for President Trump’s quick consideration to approve Mississippi’s request to help our people during this difficult time. The storms that hit on Easter Sunday were truly devastating. People are already struggling under the weight of COVID-19. By lending this helping hand, we are letting Mississippians that they are not alone. Thanks to our strong relationship with the White House, we can provide the resources necessary to reinforce our efforts to help people get back on their feet,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

This declaration will provide individual assistance to affected residents in Covington, Jefferson Davis, and Jones counties. Public Assistance is available for Category B, Emergency Protective Measures, in these three counties. Subsequent damage assessments could make Category A, Debris, and Permanent Work available.

In this case, individual assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.

Sunday’s severe weather outbreak resulted in 14 fatalities across Mississippi. Additionally, 333 homes in Covington, Jefferson Davis and Jones counties sustained major damage or were destroyed as a result of the storms.

Damage assessments are ongoing, so other counties could be added to this list to become eligible for federal assistance.

Residents and business owners in Covington, Jefferson Davis, and Jones counties who sustained losses can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. These phone lines are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

