UPDATE (1:35 p.m.): President Biden said, “Let there be no doubt: the United States has Israel’s back,” and will make sure Israel can defend itself against “these atrocities.”

Biden quickly left the podium after his 10-minute address and did not take questions from a shouting press corps as he left the room.

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.): President Biden said, “To any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of the (Israel) situation, I have one word: don’t. Don’t. Our hearts may be broken, but our resolve is clear.”

He added that the Department of Defense has stepped up security for Jewish places of worship and community centers on U.S. soil.

And, he said, “There is no place for hate in America.”

UPDATE (1:28 p.m.): In his remarks, President Biden called Hamas’ terrorist attacks “an act of sheer evil” and noted that they have brought back memories of the Jewish people’s genocide.

He said, “We stand with Israel,” twice, and said the U.S. would make sure Israel doesn’t run out of critical supplies to defend itself. In addition, Biden condemned Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization.

“Its stated purpose is … the murder of Jewish people,” Biden said, adding it offers “nothing but terror and bloodshed with no regard for who pays the price.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today, President Biden will deliver remarks on the terrorist attacks in Israel.

CBS News will carry the presidential address as a Special Report, which News 5 will stream live, right here, on WKRG.com.

“The Hamas invasion, the worst attack on Israel in 50 years, shows Tehran is increasingly willing to damage U.S. allies and, in effect, try to weaken American influence through proxy groups,” The Hill reports. “It comes as Iran’s influence as a regional power appears on the rise.”

