Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Preschool-aged child among latest cases of COVID-19 in Illinois county

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

BARTLETT, Ill. (WGN) — A young child is among the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

School officials in District U-46 sent a letter to families Thursday that said the child is a student at the Independence Center for Early Learning in Bartlett, Illinois.

It is an early childhood program for children ages 3-5 years old.

“The student has been isolated and is expected to remain in isolation/self quarantine to prevent spreading the virus,” the letter said.

The child has not been identified.

“Please keep this student in your thoughts and prayers and please respect the student and his/her family during this incredibly difficult time. We will provide you with as much information and updates as possible,” the letter said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories