Pregnant woman killed in car wreck in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A pregnant woman was killed after the vehicle she was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a culvert.

On Saturday, at 6:39 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to investigate a wreck that occurred in the 200 block of 25th Ave NE in Center Point.

A vehicle traveling west on 25th Ave NE left the roadway and struck a culvert, the sheriff’s office reports. Deputies arrived and found a one-car wreck with a male driver and female passenger in need of medical attention. Deputies performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived.

Authorities learned that the woman was in her third trimester of pregnancy. She was transported to the hospital where she later died, JCSO reports. Additionally, the child was delivered but did not survive.

The Sheriff’s traffic accident reconstruction team was dispatched to investigate the wreck.