Pregnant woman falls off of vehicle after a domestic violence incident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after being thrown from a vehicle following a domestic violence incident.

The incident occurred after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Azaela Road near the Airport Boulevard intersection. Mobile Police say the woman was in an argument and was standing on a running board of a Chevrolet Tahoe when the male driver pulled out onto Azaela and she was thrown from the vehicle. MPD called it a “careless incident.”

The woman, who police tell us is pregnant, was transported to the hospital and is being treated. Her condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it.