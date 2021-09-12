Pregnant woman falls off of vehicle after a domestic violence incident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after being thrown from a vehicle following a domestic violence incident.

The incident occurred after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Azaela Road near the Airport Boulevard intersection. Mobile Police say the woman was in an argument and was standing on a running board of a Chevrolet Tahoe when the male driver pulled out onto Azaela and she was thrown from the vehicle. MPD called it a “careless incident.”

The woman, who police tell us is pregnant, was transported to the hospital and is being treated. Her condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories