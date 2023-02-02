(NEXSTAR) – Without a winner Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot has rolled again to reach an estimated $700 million ahead of the next drawing. The jackpot now ranks as both a record-setting prize for Powerball and U.S. lottery games.

The current Powerball jackpot has been building since late November, eluding players for 32 consecutive drawings. Wednesday’s drawing resulted in three tickets worth $1 million – two in Florida and one in North Carolina – and a $2 million prize for a ticket in New York. Still, no ticket was able to match all six winning numbers.

Ahead of the next drawing, set for 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 4, Powerball officials have estimated the jackpot at $700 million, with a cash value of $375.7 million. If the jackpot were won on Saturday, it would stand as the sixth-largest grand prize in Powerball history, edging out two jackpots won in California, including last year’s $632.6 million pot split with a winner in Wisconsin.

The 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history are:

As you can see, California already holds the record for the most Powerball jackpot-winning tickets sold, and would only extend its lead if a California player landed the current jackpot.

The $700 million jackpot also ranks as the 10th-largest U.S. lottery prize, coming in roughly $31 million behind the ninth-largest prize, which was won in 2021. Here are the 10 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history:

Because the jackpot’s value is estimated (here’s why), a winner on Saturday could end up with a prize smaller than $700 million. Too much smaller, and the jackpot would fall out of the top 10 largest lottery prizes in U.S. history – the current 10th-largest lottery jackpot is a $699.8 million grand prize won by a Powerball player from Morro Bay, California in October 2021.

Regardless of how big the Powerball jackpot is, drawings are held every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play.