Powerball and Mega Millions coming to Mississippi in January

SAN ANSELMO, CA – JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the […]

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The new Mississippi Lottery will start offering multistate games on Jan. 30.

The state’s lottery corporation on Tuesday announced the date that Powerball and Mega Millions will be available in Mississippi.

The corporation said last week that the sale of scratch-off tickets for single-state games in Mississippi will begin Nov. 25.

Mississippi has been one of six states without a lottery, but lawmakers met in 2018 and authorized the games of chance. The first $80 million a year will go to highways, and revenue after that will go to education.

Powerball and Mega Millions are overseen by the Multi-State Lottery Association.