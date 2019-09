UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) — Foley Police say a male juvenile has been arrested.

UPDATE: The fire department swept the building and found nothing credible. Walmart is back open for business. Police are investigating where the call came from and if charges will be filed.

Foley, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at Walmart. Several people have told us the store has been evacuated. An investigation is underway.