MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is beginning the second phase of its McGregor Avenue Project Monday morning. The stretch of McGregor between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street will be closed for construction for two years. The lengthy project is causing headaches for drivers and homeowners who live on that stretch of road before any construction begins.

The second phase of the McGregor project has been in the making for nearly 15 years. The project will cost 23 million dollars, and the city plans to widen the stretch between McGregor and Airport and install a roundabout on the intersection of Dauphin and McGregor.

The project also includes drainage, improvements to traffic signals and lighting as well as an additional sidewalk.

Homeowners such as Robert Head lives right at that intersection. Construction barrels and signs sit in front of his home indicating that his commute will be impacted; something that he’s not too excited for.

“I work on the other side of Airport,” said Head. “So I normally go this way to work but I guess I’ll have to find a different route.”

Other people such as Claire Morgan who works at Fleet Foot on Airport the project will impact the way she gets to work.

“I work during school I use McGregor,” said Morgan. “And then so during summer, I use airport but also going that way a lot. So I will have to take alternate routes using airport more.”

For drivers, discovering the length of the project was shocking, as some of them didn’t know it would last for two years.

“Yeah, that’s a very long time. I don’t agree, ya know?” said one driver.

“No, I didn’t, and it’s kind of a big inconvenience. They’re just gonna block it off, and we’ll just have to suffer through the traffic,” said another frustrated driver.

One driver believes that installing a roundabout on Dauphin Street isn’t the best idea.

“They should prioritize different areas of the city rather than building another sidewalk or another roundabout that nobody knows how to use,” expressed one driver.

Even though the project will cause delays and possibly more traffic for many, some drivers are happy to see the city’s plan to help lower congested traffic that sits on McGregor Avenue.

“This road has always been way too narrow for the traffic that has to go through, so something had to be done,” expressed another driver.”

As drivers expressed their frustrations while taking that stretch of McGregor for the last time, Robert Head hopes the construction won’t take too much time out of his everyday life.

“I think it’ll be a good thing eventually,” said Head. “I know it’s going to be two years which traffic is going to be horrible. So I’m hoping the roundabout will help but it’ll probably take some time getting used to.”

The stretch of McGregor Avenue will only be limited to residents who live on McGregor and emergency vehicles.

Alternate routes include using University Boulevard, Interstate 65, Airport Boulevard, Spring Hill Avenue, Old Shell Road, Bit & Spur Road, and the Interstate 65 Service Road.

The city already has started phase one of the McGregor Avenue project that focuses on the stretch between Old Shell Road and Spring Hill Avenue. The city notes that project is completely unrelated to the project that set to begin Monday morning.

Construction for phase two begins Monday at 9:00 a.m.