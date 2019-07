MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Monday morning, July 22, Halls Mill Road will be closed between McVay Drive and Satchel Paige Drive.

Alabama Power will install a concrete pole about 500 feet west of McVay Drive. The road will be closed for a portion of two days, Monday, July 22, and Tuesday, July 23, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On the workdays, the road will be reopened when the crews are not working after 4 p.m. Detour signs will be in place.