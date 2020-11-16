Port of Pensacola’s successes to be featured on national TV show

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Port of Pensacola will featured next week on a national television series, highlighting the port as one of the premier deep-water ports in the world.

A city media release says the port will be featured on “World’s Greatest,” which airs on the ION network.

The “World’s Greatest” episode featuring the Port of Pensacola will air Monday, Nov. 23 and ‪Monday, Dec. 7.‬

“The Port of Pensacola is a tremendous asset to our region, and I’m excited to be recognized beyond the greater Pensacola area in the rest of the nation and even the world,” Port Director Amy Miller said in the media release. “Our port continues to be an economic driver for Pensacola, which is especially critical during the tough economic times our area has experienced this year, along with the rest of the nation. Whether it’s attracting new tenants to operate at the port, bringing more jobs to our community, or looking at ways to develop the port according to our master plan, there is always a lot happening at the Port of Pensacola.”

The “World’s Greatest” episode features Miller, who discusses what makes the Port of Pensacola special and how it came to be Northwest Florida’s most diverse and business focused deep-water port.

