Popular Items Sold During The Tax-Free Severe Weather Weekend

This past weekend (February 23-25) was Alabama’s severe weather preparedness tax free holiday, where items used to get your home and family ready for tornadoes and hurricanes could be purchased without the 4% sales tax in Alabama.

This is the 7th year that Alabama has held the tax exempt weekend on eligible items. It began after the 2011 tornado outbreak that ripped through parts of Central Alabama.

We set out to multiple home improvement stores around Mobile to see what items were the most popular during the tax free weekend.

Items from all different departments were sold.. From tarps and rope to flashlights and batteries. There was not one main item flying off the shelf, but there were many customers that were drawn to the different stores because of the holiday. A store manager mentioned that dozens of people throughout the weekend were coming in and asking about what products qualified.

For more on Alabama’s severe weather preparedness tax free holiday, click the story below.