Popeyes partnering with Uber to deliver Thanksgiving ‘churkey’

(WIVB)– When the taste buds aren’t tempted by turkey, maybe choose ‘churkey.’
Popeyes’ Thanksgiving feast swapped out the traditional bird with its original chicken recipe instead.
The fast-food delivery even arrives disguised in turkey packaging.
The fried feast includes eight pieces of chicken, a large side and four biscuits for just under $20.
Popeyes partnered with Uber, so you can have your ‘churkey’ delivered to your doorstep.
