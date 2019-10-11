Poll: Who do you think won tonight’s #MSGovDebate?

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – You heard the two remaining candidates in Mississippi’s gubernatorial race debate on Thursday night.  Now we want to hear who you believe made the strongest impression on voters.

Attorney General Jim Hood (D) and Lt. Governor Tate Reeves (R) faced off in their first debate.  The one-hour event featured conversations around key issues like education, healthcare and infrastructure.  Take part in tonight’s post-debate poll below:

The general election is set for November 5.  The candidates are slated to debate again later this month.

