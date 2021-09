ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) The future of five central Baldwin elementary schools along with a middle school and a high school will be in the hands of voters when they go to the polls Tuesday to vote for or against a 3-mil property tax increase.

"Ours are actually lower than almost anywhere else," says Elsanor resident Cindy Atkins. "So, if it's to benefit the schools I'm all for it."