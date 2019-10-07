US Rep. Maloney ‘feeling better’ after medical episode

Maloney

In this April 12, 2016 file photo, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., speaks during a National Press Club Newsmaker news conference, on Equal Pay Day, at the National Press Club in Washington. Maloney suffered a medical episode while appearing at an event in New York City, Monday Oct. 7, 2019. Maloney and other politicians were attending a community vigil about the weekend killing of four homeless men in the borough’s Chinatown section. She was taken to a hospital. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A spokeswoman says U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York City is “feeling better” and “in good spirits” after becoming ill at an event and going to a hospital.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Bell said Maloney was waiting for doctors to determine when she could go home and rest.

The Daily News reports the 73-year-old Democrat told a staffer earlier Monday she felt pain and could not see.

She was escorted to a bench where she sat for about 15 minutes as 911 was called.

There was no word on what caused her ailment.

Maloney and other politicians were attending a vigil after the weekend killing of four homeless men in Chinatown.

Maloney has been in Congress since 1993.

