WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville announced new legislation Friday that would limit the amount of loans a graduate student could take out when attending school.

Sen. Tuberville introduced the legislation “to fight rising tuition costs by capping federal student loans for graduate education.”

The Graduate Opportunity and Affordable Loans (GOAL) Act would limit the amount of graduate PLUS loans that can be taken out by a single student.

This legislation was introduced as a part of the Lowering Education Costs and Debt Act, a landmark Republican package of five bills aimed at directly addressing the issues driving the skyrocketing cost of higher education and the increasing amounts of debt students take on to attend school.

Sen. Tuberville is an original cosponsor of all five bills.

The Goal Act would set the graduate student Stafford loan limit at $65,000 and keep the annual unsubsidized Stafford loan limit at $20,500.

It would also set the annual unsubsidized Stafford loan limits at $40,500 and establish an aggregate unsubsidized Stafford loan limit at $130,000 for those pursuing professional degrees.

In addition to Sen. Tuberville’s bill, the Lowering Education Costs and Debt Act would provide students and families with better information to choose the right school and program of study to achieve the best ‘return on investment’ and guide students against taking on debt to attend programs that do not translate to higher-paying job opportunities.

The Act would also simplify the student loan borrowing process in order to prevent students from unintentionally taking out more loans than they can afford or need and ensure borrowers can navigate student loan repayment options without unnecessary confusion.

Sen. Tuberville released the following statement regarding the legislation:

“More and more of our young people are finding themselves buried in student loan debt. As a result, too many of our young people are falling behind on their life goals, like buying a house. Over my last 15 years in coaching, I saw tuition costs explode for young people across America. Now Joe Biden’s loan giveaway is projected to increase inflation even more. My bill says, ‘enough is enough’ — it sets a maximum limit on graduate school loans to stop the most egregious examples of students being exploited for profit. The federal blank check for graduate loans has done nothing to increase access to education, but it’s done everything to drive up costs for students and put the taxpayers on the hook. My bill would put a stop to this and force schools to compete for students by bringing down costs. The GOAL Act would help more of our young people to achieve their goals.”

A one-page explanation of the GOAL Act can be found here.