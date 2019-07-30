Trump sends Kim photos from DMZ visit; nuclear talks stalled

FILE – In this undated file photo provided on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks while inspecting a newly built submarine to be deployed soon, at an unknown location in North Korea. North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea on Thursday, July 25, South Korea’s military said, the first launches in more than two months as North Korean and U.S. officials work to restart nuclear diplomacy. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has sent mementos from his brief visit to North Korea last month to Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon), but substantive nuclear talks between the two countries have not yet resumed.

A senior administration official says a top staffer from the National Security Council hand-delivered photographs from the June Trump-Kim meeting at the demilitarized zone to a North Korean official last week.

When asked when the North would be willing to restart substantive talks on its nuclear program, as Kim committed when Trump took brief steps into its territory, the North Korean official would only say they would be willing to restart discussions very soon.

The Trump administration official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.