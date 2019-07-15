Trump meeting with Guatemalan president rescheduled

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says a meeting planned Monday between President Donald Trump and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales to talk about immigration and security issues is being rescheduled.

In its update, the White House said the United States will continue to work with the Government of Guatemala on concrete and immediate steps that can be taken to address the ongoing migration crisis. Guatemalans fleeing gang violence and poverty have helped fuel the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The leaders had planned to discuss how Guatemala can build a stronger economic relationship with its Central American partners.