Trump at golf club after going to Camp David to track storm

President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to media before boarding Maine One at the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, en route to Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump visited his private Virginia golf club for several hours Saturday as Hurricane Dorian bore down on the Southeast coastline.

Trump traveled by helicopter from the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland to his property in Virginia.

The president gave the impression as he left the White House on Friday that he would spend Saturday at Camp David with experts monitoring what has developed into a powerful Category 4 storm.

He said he would return to Washington on Sunday to attend a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump traveled with a FEMA official and that he’s being briefed “every hour.”

Trump returned to Camp David later Saturday, where was briefed on the hurricane.

Grisham tweeted that he will receive regular updates throughout the weekend.