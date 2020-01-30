DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer has dominated the airwaves for months in central Iowa. Has his message made it through to voters?
Steyer sat down with Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price at Smokey Row in Des Moines with the caucuses just six days away.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man accused of accessing neighbor’s Amazon account, ordering items
- PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira vow ’empowering’ halftime show
- ‘Captain America’ John Lynch enjoys success as 49ers GM
- 49ers’ Mostert surfed his way on long wave to NFL success
- Tom Steyer joins Dave Price at Smokey Row in Des Moines