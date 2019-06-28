The Latest: LGBTQ Victory Fund endorses Buttigieg for 2020

FILE – In this May 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, right, and husband, Chasten Glezman, acknowledge supporters after speaking at a campaign event in West Hollywood, Calif. A significant portion of US voters remains hesitant about supporting an LGBT candidate for president, according to a new AP-NORC poll. Yet many LGBT candidates in major non-presidential races have overcome such attitudes, and political experts predict the path for future LGBT office-seekers will steadily grow smoother. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s fundraising plans (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

A major political group dedicated to electing LGBTQ candidates has endorsed Democrat Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) for president in 2020.

LGBTQ Victory Fund gave the gay 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, its endorsement during a World Pride campaign event in New York on Friday.

Victory Fund President Annise Parker says, “Mayor Pete’s candidacy is redefining what is possible in American politics.” Parker says Buttigieg’s experience as an Afghanistan War veteran and chief executive and his “authentic approach” to politics make him “the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box.”

The endorsement will provide a financial boost for Buttigieg heading into Sunday’s second quarter fundraising deadline. The group gave $2 million to candidates in 2018. Parker says the Victory Fund will mobilize its network of supporters to help elect Buttigieg.

___

11:20 a.m.

Democrat Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is following up his first presidential debate with a fundraiser in New York with a group that has contributed millions of dollars to LGBT candidates.

LGBTQ Victory Fund President Annise Parker says she will join Buttigieg at a World Pride campaign event in Brooklyn on Friday “to make a historic special announcement.”

Parker said earlier this year the organization expected to endorse the gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana. An endorsement would provide immediate financial support ahead of Sunday’s second-quarter fundraising deadline. Victory Fund invested $2 million in candidates in 2018.

Other fundraisers Buttigieg planned this weekend in New York were canceled. He’ll return Friday to South Bend, where he’s been dealing with the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer.

___

This item has been corrected to show other New York fundraising events were canceled.