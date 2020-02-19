The Latest: Bloomberg criticized over ‘stop and frisk’

Protesters chant outside a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden at Harbor Palace Seafood Restaurant in the Chinatown neighborhood of Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The protesters wanted Biden to commit to ending deportation of undocumented immigrants within the first 100 days of his administration, should he be elected. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The latest on the 2020 presidential campaign and Democratic debat e (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Mike Bloomberg is taking criticism from his Democratic presidential rivals over a controversial policing program while he was mayor of New York.

Bernie Sanders opened Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas by saying the “stop and frisk” program “went after” blacks and Hispanics, allowing police to unfairly target minorities.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also criticized Bloomberg and stop and frisk.

Bloomberg didn’t mention the policing program but responded by arguing that he was in a better position to defeat President Donald Trump in November. He said of Sanders, “I don’t think there’s any chance of the senator beating President Trump.”

The former mayor has apologized for stop and frisk and said he should have acted faster to stop police from using it.

___

6:25 p.m.

Pete Buttigieg says Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are “the two most polarizing figures on this stage” and the Democratic Party can’t let its presidential primary come down to those two candidates.

Buttigieg said during Wednesday night’s debate that the party shouldn’t have to choose “between a socialist who thinks capitalism is the root of all evil and the billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power.”

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said the choice would be between “one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out.” He said the party should instead put forth someone who “is actually a Democrat.”

Sanders shot back and said his campaign is trying to give a voice and power to working people “rather than your billionaire campaign contributors.”

___

6:20 p.m.

The gloves have come off in the opening moments of the Nevada presidential debate, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren taking on Mike Bloomberg for calling “women fat broad and horse faced lesbians.”

The Massachusetts senator on Wednesday night in Las Vegas referred to comments attributed to Bloomberg in a story published online this week by The Washington Post.

Warren went on to say that four years of President Donald Trump is not “substituting one arrogant billionaire for another.”

The Democratic debate is the first to feature Bloomberg, who has opted not to compete in the four early voting states.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the former New York City mayor’s “stop-and-frisk” policy was too polarizing for a general election candidate. Bloomberg responded by saying, “I don’t think there’s any chance whatsoever” that Sanders could defeat Trump.

___

6:05 p.m.

Nearly 75,000 Democrats participated in a four-day early voting period ahead of Nevada’s caucuses on Saturday.

The Nevada Democratic Party said Wednesday that a majority of those who filled out a preference card were first-time caucus-goers.

Early voters filled out a paper ballot marking at least their top three choices for president. The results will be kept secret until the main caucuses have started on Feb. 22. Early results will be added to selections made in person at about 2,000 caucus locations around the state.

Nevada Democrats had 82 early voting sites at union halls, community centers, libraries and even the employee dining halls at several casinos on the Las Vegas strip.

Democratic officials did not report any major problems over the weekend, but party officials were overwhelmed by long lines at some caucus sites.

About 84,000 people participated in Nevada’s Democratic presidential caucuses in 2016.

___

6 p.m.

Six Democratic presidential candidates have taken the stage in Las Vegas for a debate ahead of Nevada’s caucuses.

The Wednesday night debate offers former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg his debut appearance on stage. It’s the first debate he’s qualified for since entering the race in November after the Democratic National Committee adjusted some of its requirements.

Other candidates participating in the debate are former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Sanders’ and Biden’s campaigns took aim at Bloomberg before the debate, with the former raising questions about his health and the latter pointing to his reversals on key issues. The attacks underscore how seriously Democrats are taking the former New York City mayor’s campaign, now that he’s rocketed to double-digit support in national polls and qualified to appear in debates.

___

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, will speak to Nevada Republican activists on Saturday as Democrats hold their caucuses.

Republicans canceled their caucuses this year and are expected to pledge the state’s national convention delegates to Trump during a central committee meeting in Pahrump. Nevada is among several states where Republicans are forgoing their typical primaries or caucuses.

The meeting is a day after Trump holds a campaign rally in Las Vegas. He’s offering a counternarrative as Democrats choose from a crowded field of candidates at some 2,000 precinct caucuses around the state Saturday. Thousands have already weighed in during four days of early voting.

___

11:15 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidates are joining union members picketing outside a Las Vegas casino.

Elizabeth Warren arrived first Wednesday at the Palms Casino Resort off the Strip. Wearing red like the picketing workers of the powerful Culinary Union, Warren marched with workers. She joined in chants of “Palms Casino look around, Vegas is a union town.”

Pete Buttigieg carried a Culinary sign saying “No contract, no peace” as union officials pushed through a throng of television cameras to clear a path for him along the picket line. Amy Klobuchar carried a sign for the Teamsters.

Joe Biden wrapped an arm around Culinary leader Geoconda Argüello-Kline. Tom Steyer joined in chants of “No justice, no peace,” bobbing his head to the rhythm.

Workers at the Stations Casinos, a chain of neighborhood establishments, and the Palms have voted to join a union but are still working without contracts. The owners are billionaires Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, who are staunch supporters of President Donald Trump.

Bernie Sanders, who has feuded with union leaders after they warned members that his “Medicare for All” plan would jeopardize their vaunted health care, did not join the picket.