Sponsored ad for Jeff Sessions shows him wearing MAGA hat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A sponsored ad on Facebook paid for by FRIENDS OF SESSIONS SENATE COMMITTEE INC – shows the former U.S. Attorney General displaying his continued support for President Donald Trump. Sessions, who was fired by President Trump, is seen wearing a bright red Make America Great Again Hat.

In the post Sessions states, “I was the first Senator to embrace President Trump when he took on Washington. We must make America great again!

The President publicly criticized Sessions after he recused himself from the investigation into ties between the Trump Campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.