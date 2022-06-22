WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota announced Wednesday that he suffered a serious injury to his right hand and is potentially facing amputation of a finger.

The Republican lawmaker said he was working in his yard over the weekend when he sustained the injury that required immediate surgery.

“I continue to remain in North Dakota close to medical care as there is a high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation,” Cramer said in a statement. “I am alert and in good spirits.”

The injury means Cramer will miss the remaining days of votes and hearings this week as the Senate is advancing a bipartisan gun safety package, which could pass by week’s end.

The landmark package, Congress’ response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation, did not receive Cramer’s support. He and other Republican senators expressed criticism of the package’s inclusion of “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take firearms from people adjudged dangerous Nineteen states mostly dominated by Democrats and the District of Columbia have them, but Republicans have blocked efforts in Congress to pass federal legislation on the subject.

“If we’re not going to pass a federal red flag law, and we shouldn’t, why would we incentivize states to do something that we think is a bad idea?” Cramer told AP last week.

He said in his statement Wednesday that he plans to return to Washington after the Fourth of July holiday recess and expects “to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps.”