Sen. Chris Murphy writing book on gun violence

FILE – In this July 25, 2018, file photo, Sen. Christopher Murphy, D-Conn., questions Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. One of Washington’s leading advocates for gun control, Sen. Chris Murphy, has a book coming out next year. Murphy’s “Violence Inside Us: A Brief History of an Ongoing American Tragedy” will be published Jan. 20, Random House announced Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Washington’s leading advocates for gun control, Sen. Chris Murphy, has a book coming out next year.

Murphy’s “The Violence Inside Us: A Brief History of an Ongoing American Tragedy” will be published Jan. 20, Random House announced Monday. Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said in a statement that the book was an exploration of the roots of violence and “a deeply personal journey” of his own battle against gun violence. His journey begins with the 2012 shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, when a gunman killed 20 first graders and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Murphy added that he hopes his book will lead to a “fresh, less polarized conversation.”