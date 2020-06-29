REMINDER: Today is the last day to register to vote for July 14th Runoff Election

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday, June 29, 2020, is the last day you can register to vote for the July 14th Primary Runoff Election. Make sure your voice is heard in the runoffs. Don’t forget to register.
July 9th is the last day you can apply for an absentee ballot.
Click here to register: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/register-to-vote
Click here to apply for an absentee ballot: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting
