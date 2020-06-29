REMINDER: Today is the last day to register to vote for July 14th Runoff Election

FILE – In this June 23, 2020, file photo voting stations are set up in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center for voters to cast their ballot in the Kentucky primary in Louisville, Ky. Just over four months before Election Day, President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to delegitimize the upcoming presidential election. Last week he made a startling, and unfounded, claim that 2020 will be “the most corrupt election in the history of our country.” (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday, June 29, 2020, is the last day you can register to vote for the July 14th Primary Runoff Election. Make sure your voice is heard in the runoffs. Don’t forget to register.

July 9th is the last day you can apply for an absentee ballot.

Click here to register: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/register-to-vote

Click here to apply for an absentee ballot: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting

LATEST STORIES