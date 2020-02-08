Payback: Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is exacting swift punishment against those who crossed him during his impeachment hearings. On Friday he ousted two government officials who had delivered damaging testimony. The president took retribution just two days after his acquittal by the Senate. First came news that Trump had ousted Lt. Col Alexander Vindman, the decorated soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the Democrats’ impeachment case. He was escorted out of the White House complex on Friday. Next came word that Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, also was out.
