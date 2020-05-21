New poll shows Tuberville with commanding lead over Jeff Sessions in U.S. Senate race

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new poll conducted by Cygnal shows former Auburn football Coach Tommy Tuberville with a 23 point lead over former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions.

The poll was conducted between May 7th and 10th using phone calls, texts and emails surveying some 600 likely republican runoff voters.

55.1% of respondents said they were definitely or likely to vote for Tuberville. 31.8% said they were definitely or likely to vote for Sessions.

The poll has a margin of error of +/-3.98%.

