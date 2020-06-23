New poll results show tight general election race between Jones and Tuberville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New poll results released by the Doug Jones for Senate campaign show a tight race could be in the making for the November general election if Republican Tommy Tuberville wins the primary runoff in July.

The survey that was actually conducted in May, shows Tuberville with a 47 percent lead over Jones’ 44 percent. But with the survey adjusted with more African-American support for Jones, the survey shows the two at 46 percent each.

The firm that conducted the survey, FM3, pointed out the survey was taken before the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis which set off a firestorm of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests across the country.

The poll also included results of the matchup between Tuberville and former Senator Jeff Sessions heading into the July 14th Republican primary runoff. Those results show Tuberville leading with 54 percent over Sessions 32 percent with 14 percent undecided.

Another poll earlier this month and released by the Sessions campaign showed Sessions closing the gap with Tuberville who was at 49 percent compared to Sessions 43 percent.

On Monday the results of a poll by Cygnal were also released showing a much wider margin for the former Auburn coach in the general election. The results of 530 likely voters showed Tuberville would best Doug Jones by 14 points. The same survey results showed Sessions beating Jones by 10 percent.

