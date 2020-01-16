New Iowa caucus rules could spark clashing claims of victory

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., right speaks as from left, Democratic presidential candidates businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg listen Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – New rules in this year’s Iowa caucuses could give presidential candidates an unprecedented opportunity to spin the results.

In previous years, the Iowa Democratic Party reported just one number: the number of state delegates won by each candidate. For the first time, the party will this year report two other numbers – who had the most votes at the beginning and at the end of the night.

Party officials say the new process will enhance transparency. But there is a growing sense it could also breed confusion by giving several candidates the chance to say they won the caucuses.

