New Hampshire hopes to clarify unsettled Democratic contest

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – New Hampshire voters are poised to reset the Democratic Party’s chaotic presidential nomination fight in the second contest of a young primary voting season.

Polls open across the state Tuesday morning.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg begin the day as the undisputed front-runners in the rapidly evolving contest. New Hampshire also offers a critical test for former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Biden already predicted a loss. Warren faces the prospect of an embarrassing defeat on her near-home turf.

As polls open across New Hampshire, the only thing certain is the uncertainty looming over the race.

