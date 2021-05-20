Mobile sets polling locations for August election

Several new locations will be used

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Thursday announced voting locations for the Aug. 24 Municipal Election.

There are a few changes from 2017 and voters should be aware that polling locations for municipal elections are often different from polling locations for state and national elections.

Among the changes:

• In District 2, the Springhill Avenue Recreational Center polling place has been combined with Bishop State Community College. People who voted at the Rec. Center will now vote at Bishop.

• In District 4, Hank Aaron Stadium will the used for the first time during a Municipal Election.

• In District 5, Three Circle Church in Midtown will replace Westminster Presbyterian Church.

• In District 6, Rise Church, the former Sportplex facility, will serve as a new location.

• In District 6, Refuge Church, formerly Moffett Road Assembly of God Church, remains as a voting center.

Cards will be mailed out to City of Mobile registered voters detailing voting locations.

The full list of voting locations is below:

Voting Centers for 2021 Municipal Election

District 1

1-1 Centerpointe Assembly of God Church, 1375 W. I-65 Service Road N.

1-2 Dotch Community Center, 3100 Banks Avenue

1-3 Figures Park Community Center, 658 Donald Street

1-4 New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 2756 Old Shell Road

1-5 Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club of Mobile, 712 Rice Street



District 2

2-1 Bishop State Community College, 351 N. Broad Street

2-2 Thomas Sullivan Community Center, 351 N. Catherine Street

2-3 Robert L. Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards Street

2-4 James Seals Community Center, 540 Texas Street

2-5 VIA! Mary Abbie Berg Senior Center, 1717 Dauphin Street

2-6 St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1707 Government Street



District 3

3-1 Rock of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 S. Ann Street

3-2 Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Taylor Lane

3-3 Gilliard Elementary School, 2757 Dauphin Island Parkway

3-4 Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1621 Boykin Boulevard

3-5 Eichold Mertz Elementary School, 2815 Government Boulevard



District 4

4-1 Tree of Life Christian Church, 4548 Halls Mill Road

4-2 Hank Aaron Stadium, 755 Bolling Brothers Boulevard

4-3 Knollwood Church, 1501 Knollwood Drive

4-4 Burroughs Elementary School, 6875 Burroughs Lane

4-5 Kate Sheppard School, 3980-B Burma Road

4-6 Dodge Elementary School, 2651 Longleaf Drive



District 5

5-1 E. R. Dickson School, 4645 Bit & Spur Road

5-2 City Church of Mobile, 3750 Michael Boulevard

5-3 Three Circle Church-Midtown, 150 S. Sage Avenue

5-4 Apostolic Church of God, 4050 Cottage Hill Road

5-5 Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3900 Airport Boulevard



District 6

6-1 Volunteers of America, 1204 Hillcrest Road

6-2 Our Savior Catholic Church, 1801 S. Cody Road

6-3 Connie Hudson Mobile Regional Senior Community Center, 3201 Hillcrest Road

6-4 Rise Church, 6363 Piccadilly Square Drive (former Sportsplex facility)

District 7

7-1 Refuge Church, 6159 Moffett Road (formerly Moffett Road Assembly of God Church)

7-2 Mobile Museum of Art, 4850 Museum Drive

7-3 Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 545 North Cody Road

7-4 St. John United Methodist Church, 6215 Overlook Road