Mobile sets polling locations for August election

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Thursday announced voting locations for the Aug. 24 Municipal Election.
There are a few changes from 2017 and voters should be aware that polling locations for municipal elections are often different from polling locations for state and national elections.
Among the changes:
• In District 2, the Springhill Avenue Recreational Center polling place has been combined with Bishop State Community College. People who voted at the Rec. Center will now vote at Bishop.
• In District 4, Hank Aaron Stadium will the used for the first time during a Municipal Election.
• In District 5, Three Circle Church in Midtown will replace Westminster Presbyterian Church.
• In District 6, Rise Church, the former Sportplex facility, will serve as a new location.
• In District 6, Refuge Church, formerly Moffett Road Assembly of God Church, remains as a voting center.
Cards will be mailed out to City of Mobile registered voters detailing voting locations.
The full list of voting locations is below:
Voting Centers for 2021 Municipal Election
District 1
1-1 Centerpointe Assembly of God Church, 1375 W. I-65 Service Road N.
1-2 Dotch Community Center, 3100 Banks Avenue
1-3 Figures Park Community Center, 658 Donald Street
1-4 New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 2756 Old Shell Road
1-5 Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club of Mobile, 712 Rice Street
District 2
2-1 Bishop State Community College, 351 N. Broad Street
2-2 Thomas Sullivan Community Center, 351 N. Catherine Street
2-3 Robert L. Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards Street
2-4 James Seals Community Center, 540 Texas Street
2-5 VIA! Mary Abbie Berg Senior Center, 1717 Dauphin Street
2-6 St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1707 Government Street
District 3
3-1 Rock of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 S. Ann Street
3-2 Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Taylor Lane
3-3 Gilliard Elementary School, 2757 Dauphin Island Parkway
3-4 Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1621 Boykin Boulevard
3-5 Eichold Mertz Elementary School, 2815 Government Boulevard
District 4
4-1 Tree of Life Christian Church, 4548 Halls Mill Road
4-2 Hank Aaron Stadium, 755 Bolling Brothers Boulevard
4-3 Knollwood Church, 1501 Knollwood Drive
4-4 Burroughs Elementary School, 6875 Burroughs Lane
4-5 Kate Sheppard School, 3980-B Burma Road
4-6 Dodge Elementary School, 2651 Longleaf Drive
District 5
5-1 E. R. Dickson School, 4645 Bit & Spur Road
5-2 City Church of Mobile, 3750 Michael Boulevard
5-3 Three Circle Church-Midtown, 150 S. Sage Avenue
5-4 Apostolic Church of God, 4050 Cottage Hill Road
5-5 Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3900 Airport Boulevard
District 6
6-1 Volunteers of America, 1204 Hillcrest Road
6-2 Our Savior Catholic Church, 1801 S. Cody Road
6-3 Connie Hudson Mobile Regional Senior Community Center, 3201 Hillcrest Road
6-4 Rise Church, 6363 Piccadilly Square Drive (former Sportsplex facility)
District 7
7-1 Refuge Church, 6159 Moffett Road (formerly Moffett Road Assembly of God Church)
7-2 Mobile Museum of Art, 4850 Museum Drive
7-3 Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 545 North Cody Road
7-4 St. John United Methodist Church, 6215 Overlook Road