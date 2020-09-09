VP Pence campaigns in Pennsylvania

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigned in the battleground state of Michigan Wednesday, while his opponent’s running mate Vice President Mike Pence visited Pennsylvania.

Biden traveled to the Detroit suburb of Warren to outline a plan to boost U.S. manufacturing, and potentially tax companies that move U.S. jobs overseas.

Biden proposed an “offshoring tax penalty” on profits from products made overseas and sold in the U.S., according to a Biden adviser. The rate Biden suggested imposing on such profits is around 30.8%. He’s already proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

Meanwhile, Pence is campaigned in Murrysville, Pennsylvania Wednesday.

He visited Cornerstone Ministries, a non-denominational church in the municipality roughly 20 miles east of Pittsburgh. The vice president will speak at a roundtable with anti-abortion advocates before touring PennEnergy Resources Natural Gas Producing Well in Freedom. There, he spoke at a “Workers For Trump” event focused on jobs.

President Donald Trump held a 3:30 p.m. E.T. news conference to deliver remarks on judicial appointments. Both Trump and Biden will visit Pennsylvania Friday. They’re expected to attend a Sept. 11 memorial in Shanksville, the site of the 2001 crash of United Flight 93.