Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris hosted a roundtable event in Miami, Florida Thursday.

Harris hosted a conversation with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and community leaders from Florida Memorial University to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks at the Virginia Military Institute. You can listen to Pence’s full remarks here. President Donald Trump also held a news conference from the White House.

