MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- There are plenty of ghost stories to be told on the Gulf Coast around Halloween — one of a house built in 1897 that still stands in midtown Mobile that some believe is haunted. It was once the home of Kate Shepard.

Long before what we know today as Kate Shepard Elementary School, a young Kate Shepard ran a school out of that home on Monterey Place in midtown Mobile. She did that until her death in 1952.