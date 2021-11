PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- A Northwest Florida judge has sentenced a former Escambia County School District employee to serve time in prison for sexually assaulting a student hundreds of times for more than a year.

Susan Weddle, 42, will serve six and a half years in state prison followed by five years probation. After she's released, she's been ordered to have no contact with the victim or his family and she's not allowed to work or volunteer anywhere with children. She has also been designated a sex offender.