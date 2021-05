Saraland, Ala. (WKRG)-A bizarre coincidence of another vehicle recovered from Bayou Sara near the date of the anniversary Danniella Vian's remains were found.

The disappearance of Danniella Vian has been a story baffling to many for years. And now just two years after her car was found submerged in the water at the Bayou Sara boat launch, more light has been shed. Joshua Gibbs, a captain with Daphne Search and Rescue posted about that submerged vehicle on Thursday.