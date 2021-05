MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Mobile Police Department is looking for a driver who hit a cyclist and drove off. It happened around 7:00 in the morning on Tuesday, May 4th.

The cyclist told WKRG News 5 she had to be hospitalized for her injuries. She said she was taking a left onto Hallet off of Springhill when the driver ran through the stop sign hitting her.