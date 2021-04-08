Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – An associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s is working toward a plea deal with federal prosecutors investigating a sex trafficking operation, potentially escalating the legal and political jeopardy facing the Florida congressman.

The revelation that Gaetz’s political ally Joel Greenberg is seeking to strike a plea deal with investigators came during a hearing Thursday at federal court in Orlando. It is a significant step in the case and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.

A lawyer for Greenberg said after the hearing, “I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.” Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

