Four candidates to challenge Stimpson

All seven city council seats will be contested as qualifying ends

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Four people will be on the ballot next month with incumbent Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. Two additional mayoral candidates filed just before Tuesday’s qualifying deadline.

Joining longtime city councilman Fred Richardson and municipal judge Karlos Finley in the race are Donavette Ely and Michael Young. Ely, who lives near Doyle Park, ran for mayor in 2017 and received 142 of the more than 50,000 votes cast. Young lives in downtown Mobile. His campaign website lists him as “a longtime resident and community partner.”

All seven city council races will be contested. The council will have at least three new members as Richardson is running for mayor and Bess Rich and John Williams are retiring. Only once, in 1993, has the council welcomed four new members.

Seven candidates are running in District 1 and six in District 2. Election day is August 24.

Candidates

Mayor: Donavette Ely, Karlos Finley, Fred Richardson, Sandy Stimpson*, Michael Young

Council District 1: Perry Berens, Tim Hollis, Cory Penn, Herman Thomas, Chamyne Fortune Thompson, John Westbrook, Jr., Tony-Toni Wright

Council District 2: Jason Caffey, William Carroll, Reggie Hill, Levon Manzie, Kim McKeand, Mark Minnaert

Council District 3: Xaviaire Carnrike, C.J. Small*

Council District 4: Fred Rettig, Ben Reynolds

Council District 5: Tex Copeland, Joel Daves, Wilecia Wright.

Council District 6: Tony Dughaish, Scott Jones, Deryl Pendelton, Josh Woods

Council District 7: Alan Barnes, Gina Gregory

*incumbent