Fla Dem chief likes Harris selection

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The head of the Florida Democratic Party is lauding the selection of Kamala Harris as the Vice Presidential nominee.



Tuesday Presidential candidate Joe Biden selected the California senator as his running mate.

“Senator Kamala Harris is a brilliant, compassionate, fierce leader and I could not be more excited to support her as our next Vice President of the United States,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo said in a statement. “Senator Harris has spent her life fighting for the people and is ready on day one to help restore the soul of our nation. The Biden-Harris team is a force to be reckoned with.”

Florida and its 29 electoral votes is considered a key swing state. President Trump won Florida in 2016 and will vote in the state this fall. Florida supported Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and Republican George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004.

Florida has voted for the presidential winner 13 of the last 14 elections with the lone exception being 1992 when the state selected George H.W. Bush who lost to Bill Clinton.