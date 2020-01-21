Feds allow use of opioid funds to stem meth, cocaine surge

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The nation’s drug addiction crisis has been turning in a deadly new direction with more Americans struggling with meth and cocaine. Now the government will allow states to use federal money earmarked for the opioid crisis to help people addicted to those drugs as well.

The change to a $1.5 billion opioid grants program was buried in a massive spending bill that Congress passed late last year. Lawmakers of both parties, as well as the Trump administration, backed the change.

Though opioid overdoses kill more people nationally, meth is the deadliest drug in many states west of the Mississippi.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories