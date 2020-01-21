Feds allow use of opioid funds to stem meth, cocaine surge

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The nation’s drug addiction crisis has been turning in a deadly new direction with more Americans struggling with meth and cocaine. Now the government will allow states to use federal money earmarked for the opioid crisis to help people addicted to those drugs as well.

The change to a $1.5 billion opioid grants program was buried in a massive spending bill that Congress passed late last year. Lawmakers of both parties, as well as the Trump administration, backed the change.

Though opioid overdoses kill more people nationally, meth is the deadliest drug in many states west of the Mississippi.

