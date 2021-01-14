Expecting trouble, DC locks down a week before inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) – All through downtown Washington, D.C., the primary sound for several blocks is the beeping of forklifts unloading more fencing. The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent Trump supporters are being planned in all 50 state capitals and in the nation’s capital for the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Between the pandemic and the security threat, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is flat-out asking people not to come to the city for the inauguration. Much of the most visible security will come in the form of more than 15,000 National Guardsmen from multiple states.

