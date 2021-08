SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- The tornado that ripped through Saraland knocked over an 18-wheeler that was docking at China Doll/Dixie Lily Foods. This was just one example of how Alabama's Gulf Coast continues to endure the wrath of Hurricane Ida.

"It was extremely loud. The roof ripping off, the truck fell over, metal everywhere," said Will Parker, the company's vice president.