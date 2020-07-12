Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden pulls down his mask as he makes an unannounced stop at his childhood home on North Washington Avenue in the Green Ridge section of Scranton, Pa., to visit the current homeowner, Anne Kearns, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have won Louisiana’s twice-postponed presidential primary.

Trump faced no true challenger for the Republican nomination, but four other GOP contenders ran against him on Louisiana’s ballot Saturday.

Biden faced 13 other Democrats on the ballot, though he already had locked up enough delegates in other states to become the party’s nominee.

Louisiana had one of the nation’s last presidential primaries. It was delayed twice from its original April 4 date because of the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection the party nominees.

Voters had extra days of early voting and expanded mail-in balloting options because of the virus outbreak.