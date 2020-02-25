Democrats unload on Sanders in likely debate preview

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign event in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Bernie Sanders is facing an unprecedented assault from his Democratic rivals as the party’s turbulent nomination fight threatens to explode on the debate stage.

No less than three Sanders’ rivals unleashed paid attack ads against the Vermont senator for the first time on the eve of Tuesday night’s debate in South Carolina. And several outside groups traditionally aligned with Democrats worked to undermine Sanders’ standing with key constituencies.

The new wave of infighting came just hours before seven Democrats were set to meet in South Carolina for the party’s 10th – and perhaps most consequential – debate of the 2020 primary season.

