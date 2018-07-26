Copy of Ivey claims Maddox's ethics plan is a list of her accomplishments; Maddox fires back
(WIAT) - Governor Kay Ivey's campaign released a statement on Wednesday reacting to an ethics plan released by Walt Maddox, saying that his "promises are simply just a list of Kay Ivey’s accomplishments."
In the statement, Ivey's campaign said that she has been leading ethics reform and cleaning up Montgomery while in office. It also accused Maddox of being "out of touch with the state’s ethics requirements."
"This week, Walt Maddox released a so-called ethics plan. It appears that Maddox’s campaign promises are simply just a list of Kay Ivey’s accomplishments.
While Walt Maddox has been busy writing campaign promises, Kay Ivey has actually been leading ethics reform efforts and cleaning up Montgomery. In addition to the list republished by Walt Maddox, Kay Ivey has also prohibited lobbyists from serving in the executive branch, replaced nearly half the cabinet from the previous administration and shut down unnecessary tasks forces.
Governor Ivey has steadied the ship of state, restored trust in the government and now Alabama is stronger than before.
They say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, but the people of Alabama should be concerned that Walt Maddox is this out of touch with the state’s ethics requirements."
Walt Maddox fired back at Ivey on Wednesday by questioning her silence during what he called "the most corrupt period in Alabama's history" when Gov. Ivey was "serving in the two top offices of state government." He suggested that her silence in the midst of the corruption was "an act of self-preservation, opportunism or both."
"Yesterday, Governor Ivey had an opportunity to embrace transparency and accountability by agreeing to debate Walt Maddox. Today, she chooses to put out another desperate, negative and misleading attack. After spending more than 30 years in Montgomery, Governor Ivey is obviously not in touch with reality, and even worse, not in touch with the people of Alabama. Alabama is ranked as one the most corrupt states in America and over the last eight years, while serving in the two top offices of state government, Ivey has presided over the most corrupt period in Alabama's history. As corruption burned and her colleagues were indicted, her only response was the sound of silence. Since she continues to hide from the public, we can only assume her silence was an act of self-preservation, opportunism or both. With each new negative attack, it becomes painfully obvious that Alabama needs a new direction and a new Governor. "
