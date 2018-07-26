Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WIAT) - Governor Kay Ivey's campaign released a statement on Wednesday reacting to an ethics plan released by Walt Maddox, saying that his "promises are simply just a list of Kay Ivey’s accomplishments."

In the statement, Ivey's campaign said that she has been leading ethics reform and cleaning up Montgomery while in office. It also accused Maddox of being "out of touch with the state’s ethics requirements."

"This week, Walt Maddox released a so-called ethics plan. It appears that Maddox’s campaign promises are simply just a list of Kay Ivey’s accomplishments. While Walt Maddox has been busy writing campaign promises, Kay Ivey has actually been leading ethics reform efforts and cleaning up Montgomery. In addition to the list republished by Walt Maddox, Kay Ivey has also prohibited lobbyists from serving in the executive branch, replaced nearly half the cabinet from the previous administration and shut down unnecessary tasks forces. Governor Ivey has steadied the ship of state, restored trust in the government and now Alabama is stronger than before. They say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, but the people of Alabama should be concerned that Walt Maddox is this out of touch with the state’s ethics requirements."

Walt Maddox fired back at Ivey on Wednesday by questioning her silence during what he called "the most corrupt period in Alabama's history" when Gov. Ivey was "serving in the two top offices of state government." He suggested that her silence in the midst of the corruption was "an act of self-preservation, opportunism or both."