MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A United States District Court Judge sentenced a Robertsdale, Ala. man to 72 months in prison for a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents said Brandon Kayne Love, 37, obtained methamphetamine from supplied in Baldwin County, Ala., and Pensacola, Fla., and then distributed the drugs "from various places in Baldwin County," according to the release.