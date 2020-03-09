Booker endorses Biden, says he’ll ‘restore honor’ to office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Booker announced on Twitter early Monday that Biden will “restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”
Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president.”
Booker’s decision follows recent Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
LATEST STORIES:
- 7 new sculptures will sink this summer for the Underwater Museum of Art
- OCSO looking for teen runaway missing since Christmas
- Pedestrian killed in Destin crash Friday identified
- MPD: Man found dead on South Broad St.
- After cruise ship travel advisory, some are concerned for their health